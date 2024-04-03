UMB Bank n.a. Has $7.22 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,720 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% in the third quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,450,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,842,000 after acquiring an additional 17,066,479 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $644,436,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,513,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB opened at $43.25 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on USB shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.41.

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

