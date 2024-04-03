UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,924,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $58,277,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,871,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 77,343.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 223,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,572,000 after purchasing an additional 222,750 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $187.60 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $192.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.45. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

