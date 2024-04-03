UMB Bank n.a. Sells 1,213 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $7,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,231.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $913.89.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $1,000.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $625.97 and a 12 month high of $1,034.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $964.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $841.81.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.26 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.55%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

