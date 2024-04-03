UMB Bank n.a. Sells 1,323 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.6% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $126.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $567.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $75.56 and a 12-month high of $138.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.17%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

