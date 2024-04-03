UMB Bank n.a. Sells 475 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 444,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,643,000 after acquiring an additional 21,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD opened at $239.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The firm has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.56%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

