UMB Bank n.a. Sells 5,782 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,222 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,782 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2,332.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after purchasing an additional 176,476 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 883.4% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after buying an additional 98,399 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in NIKE by 6.2% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 13,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in NIKE by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 194,164 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $21,080,000 after buying an additional 69,363 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.52.

NIKE Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $90.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.57. The firm has a market cap of $138.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.