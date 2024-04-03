United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on UCBI. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

United Community Banks Trading Down 1.0 %

UCBI stock opened at $25.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.94. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $30.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average is $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.07 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCBI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,834 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,829,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,842 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,723,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,518,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

(Get Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

