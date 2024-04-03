UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,529 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,415 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.0% of UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $68,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 63,729 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,551,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,187 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,914 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $458.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $500.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $518.93. The stock has a market cap of $422.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.