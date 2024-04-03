Vale (NYSE:VALE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

VALE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.98.

Get Vale alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vale

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of VALE opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.92. Vale has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $13.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Vale had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vale will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.3182 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vale

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 9,254,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,007,000 after purchasing an additional 150,918 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 4.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,724,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,112,000 after purchasing an additional 289,495 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vale during the third quarter valued at $290,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 4.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,606,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,323,000 after purchasing an additional 139,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vale Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.