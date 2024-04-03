Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,127 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valhi were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHI. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Valhi by 39.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Valhi by 108.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Valhi by 30.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Valhi by 644.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Valhi by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valhi alerts:

Valhi Stock Down 2.2 %

Valhi stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.30. 4,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,998. Valhi, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $17.84. The firm has a market cap of $461.13 million, a P/E ratio of -38.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.83.

Valhi Dividend Announcement

Valhi ( NYSE:VHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter. Valhi had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -76.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Valhi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Valhi

Valhi Profile

(Free Report)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.