Vanderbilt University Acquires 316 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Vanderbilt University raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 192.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,088,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $70,783,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 92.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,799,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,783 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 469.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,576,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,944 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,256,000 after acquiring an additional 844,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

FR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.30.

Shares of FR traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $51.42. 196,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,220. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.74. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $40.44 and a one year high of $55.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

