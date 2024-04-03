Vanderbilt University Acquires Shares of 11,751 Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Vanderbilt University acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 49.6% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,065,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,200 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 93.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 204,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 98,807 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $2,628,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 284.5% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 195,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 144,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.
Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 1.6 %
NYSE:MPW traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $4.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,610,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,785,107. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.45. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $10.74.
Medical Properties Trust Profile
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.
