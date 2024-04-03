Vanderbilt University Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Vanderbilt University raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Vanderbilt University’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Vanderbilt University owned 0.51% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KSA. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 303.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,863,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,680 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 996.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,848,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,770 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,230,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,668,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,649,000 after purchasing an additional 498,958 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 743,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,032,000 after purchasing an additional 392,132 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KSA stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.36. The company had a trading volume of 289,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,598. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $45.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.95 and its 200 day moving average is $41.27.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

