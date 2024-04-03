Vanderbilt University Buys Shares of 7,083 Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Vanderbilt University bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,369,000 after buying an additional 2,448,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,004 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,731,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,488 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,982,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,693 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $36,626,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OHI traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.53. The stock had a trading volume of 374,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,281. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $34.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average is $31.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.71%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

