Vanderbilt University Grows Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Vanderbilt University raised its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Equinix comprises 0.3% of Vanderbilt University’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 0.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total value of $1,759,024.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at $11,252,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total value of $1,759,024.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,252,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total value of $383,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,548.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,282 shares of company stock worth $14,788,771. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $794.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,617. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $672.88 and a 12 month high of $914.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $851.18 and a 200 day moving average of $799.44. The company has a market capitalization of $75.18 billion, a PE ratio of 77.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 165.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $868.72.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

