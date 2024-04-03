Vanderbilt University Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Vanderbilt University lowered its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for about 0.6% of Vanderbilt University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $126.39. 832,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,078,397. The stock has a market cap of $116.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.85.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 116.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Prologis from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

View Our Latest Report on PLD

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.