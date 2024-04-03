Vanderbilt University Increases Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Vanderbilt University raised its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in UDR were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of UDR by 225.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in UDR by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.22. 459,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,977. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $44.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.76.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

