Vanderbilt University Purchases 329 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Vanderbilt University raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 96.7% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 302.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.70. 1,356,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,118,507. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.28. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $64.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

