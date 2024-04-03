Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

VEU traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $58.62. 1,399,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,405,186. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.68.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

