Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 636,383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the previous session’s volume of 284,412 shares.The stock last traded at $116.81 and had previously closed at $116.22.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

