Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is TIAA Trust National Association’s 7th Largest Position

TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,928 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 3.5% of TIAA Trust National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. TIAA Trust National Association owned 1.04% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $1,062,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 55,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $341.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $242.98 and a 12 month high of $348.88. The firm has a market cap of $111.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $336.09 and its 200-day moving average is $307.45.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.