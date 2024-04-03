Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Boosted by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.89. The stock had a trading volume of 804,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,004. The company has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.67. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $121.29.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

