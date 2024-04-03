Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,658,815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 8,244,911 shares.The stock last traded at $79.33 and had previously closed at $79.59.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2944 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCIT. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $221,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

