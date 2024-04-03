Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,658,815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 8,244,911 shares.The stock last traded at $79.33 and had previously closed at $79.59.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.65.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2944 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
