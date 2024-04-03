Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Sold by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,691 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 108,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,241,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,690,000 after buying an additional 5,236,618 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,015,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,400,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,770 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7,897.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 967,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,183,000 after acquiring an additional 955,755 shares during the period.

BLV stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $70.59. 457,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,352. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.82 and a 200-day moving average of $70.26. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $77.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2812 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

