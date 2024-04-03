Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Bought by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 54,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,709. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $67.47 and a 1 year high of $81.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.65 and its 200-day moving average is $75.66.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.3181 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

