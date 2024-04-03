Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Stock Position Trimmed by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.8% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. WealthShield Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $10,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,130,000 after acquiring an additional 17,361,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,894,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,517,000 after buying an additional 211,208 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,079,000 after buying an additional 193,871 shares during the period. American Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 291.7% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 221,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,286,000 after acquiring an additional 165,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,641,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,051,000 after buying an additional 108,476 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.79. 231,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,736. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $291.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.56.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

