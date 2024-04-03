Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Trimmed by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 8,203.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $83.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09.

About Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

