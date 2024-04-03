Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Holdings Lifted by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 5.9% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $19,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,743.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,009,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,925,000 after purchasing an additional 15,735,428 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,765,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,703,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,927,000 after purchasing an additional 216,413 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,117,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,969,000 after acquiring an additional 58,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,340,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,217,000 after acquiring an additional 47,957 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

VTIP stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,279. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $48.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.65 and its 200-day moving average is $47.48.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0267 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

