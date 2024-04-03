Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Boosted by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 7.6% of Webster Bank N. A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $61,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $718,554,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,116,000 after buying an additional 1,607,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,614,000 after buying an additional 1,541,029 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $476.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $465.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $431.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $370.92 and a 52 week high of $483.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.