Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Position Lifted by Corrigan Financial Inc.

Corrigan Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 7.0% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $23,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 256,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,707,000. Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 492.2% during the fourth quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 404,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,721,000 after buying an additional 335,860 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 539,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,671,000 after buying an additional 43,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,845,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,642,173. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.52. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2163 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

