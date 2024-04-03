Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 41,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

BNDX stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,731,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,606,249. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0913 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

