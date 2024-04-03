Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) Holdings Trimmed by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 255.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000.

Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.52. 108,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,831. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $118.81 and a 52 week high of $152.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

