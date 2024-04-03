Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VPU. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,403.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,125,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,600,000 after buying an additional 1,105,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,825,000 after purchasing an additional 48,444 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 214.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,273,000 after purchasing an additional 487,927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 704,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 598,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.86. 82,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,400. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.94. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $118.81 and a twelve month high of $152.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

