Venturi Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 5,200.0% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.68. 1,012,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,708,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $95.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.31.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $4,396,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,172,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price (down previously from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MS

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.