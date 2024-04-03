Venturi Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,479,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,556,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Cintas by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $677.38. 32,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,804. The stock has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $626.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $571.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $438.59 and a 12-month high of $704.84.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cintas from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CTAS

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.