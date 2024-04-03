Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $912,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 623.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $247,138,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.69. 1,230,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,186,959. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

