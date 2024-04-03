Venturi Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,195 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 237.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.20.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.56. 443,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,442,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.27. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.32 and a twelve month high of $136.79. The company has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.40.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

