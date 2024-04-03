Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,130,000 after acquiring an additional 17,361,340 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,641,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,051,000 after acquiring an additional 108,476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,894,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,517,000 after acquiring an additional 211,208 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,559,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,816,000 after acquiring an additional 45,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,079,000 after acquiring an additional 193,871 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,938. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $281.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.56. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $291.40.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

