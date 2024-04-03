Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Separately, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $681,000.

Get Capital Group International Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGIE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,749. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.30. Capital Group International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $29.26.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.