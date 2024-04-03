Venturi Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $1,633,607.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $2,331,196.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $1,633,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,682 shares of company stock worth $7,375,853 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 4.57. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $79.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.72. The company has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

