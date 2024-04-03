Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,114 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFLO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

TFLO remained flat at $50.46 during trading on Wednesday. 174,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,216,656. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.59. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

