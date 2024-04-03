Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 264 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 55.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,095,585,000 after buying an additional 12,055,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,421,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,402,402,000 after purchasing an additional 23,698 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,505,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,760 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,599,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 599.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,345,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,781,000 after buying an additional 2,867,657 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of EXR stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,069. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.03.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $797.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.17%.

Insider Activity

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at $13,785,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,532 shares of company stock worth $514,819 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.08.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

