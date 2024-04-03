Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,388 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 80,828 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the third quarter worth $1,837,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 8,336.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 70,024 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,718,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 740,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,979,000 after purchasing an additional 62,153 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock remained flat at $25.32 during trading hours on Wednesday. 42,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,884. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1-year low of $21.24 and a 1-year high of $27.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.72.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

