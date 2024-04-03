Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 72 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AON by 34.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 134.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 16.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of AON by 46.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of AON by 5.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,463,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AON news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON stock traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $325.29. 395,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,424. The company’s fifty day moving average is $314.21 and its 200-day moving average is $316.53. The firm has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $284.85 and a 52 week high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

AON has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.36.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

