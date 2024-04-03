Venturi Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,591,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $597,061,000 after purchasing an additional 578,796 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,542,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $533,210,000 after purchasing an additional 35,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,305,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $489,672,000 after buying an additional 35,788 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WST has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $323.00 to $536.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.20.

Insider Activity

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 7,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 64,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.85, for a total transaction of $23,077,900.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,023,943.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 7,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $2,559,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,978 shares of company stock worth $26,653,772. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 0.6 %

WST stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $390.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,902. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $310.42 and a 52-week high of $415.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.42.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.43 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

