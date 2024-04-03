Venturi Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,309,067 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MA. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $481.95.

View Our Latest Report on MA

Mastercard Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MA stock traded up $3.31 on Wednesday, reaching $482.74. 232,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,257. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $355.97 and a 52 week high of $490.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.36.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.