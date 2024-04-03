VersaBank (TSE:VBNK) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

VersaBank (TSE:VBNK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th.
VersaBank Price Performance
Shares of VersaBank stock opened at C$14.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$365.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.89. VersaBank has a 1-year low of C$8.60 and a 1-year high of C$16.49.
VersaBank Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VersaBank
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Deeply Undervalued Weibo Stock Is Ripe for a Reversal
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 4 Stocks with Surprisingly Large Short Interest
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 6 Mortgage REITS: How Badly Could Rising Rates Hurt Them?
Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.