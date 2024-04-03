VersaBank (TSE:VBNK) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

VersaBank (TSE:VBNK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of VersaBank stock opened at C$14.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$365.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.89. VersaBank has a 1-year low of C$8.60 and a 1-year high of C$16.49.

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

