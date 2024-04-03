Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VIAV. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 449.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $11.65.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.77 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 5.38%. On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $159,342.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,940 shares in the company, valued at $615,322.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $159,342.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,322.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $149,446.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,937.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,093 shares of company stock worth $319,841. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,288,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,558,000 after acquiring an additional 424,564 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 399.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,044,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 835,248 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $3,067,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,925,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,599 shares during the period. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

