VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt University grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the quarter. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

VICI Properties stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,178,296. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $34.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average is $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.90.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VICI Properties

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.