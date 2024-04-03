Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.66

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.66 and last traded at $42.48, with a volume of 167311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Victory Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VCTR

Victory Capital Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.20 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 25.96%. Victory Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

Institutional Trading of Victory Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Victory Capital by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Victory Capital by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Victory Capital

(Get Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.